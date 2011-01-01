April is an American Board Certified Optician (ABOC) and a Para Optometric (CPOA). In 2017 April received the Para Optometric of the year award provided to her by the Pennsylvania Optometric Association. She has 22 years of experience and 14 of those were dedicated to servicing the New Holland community. April is a mother of 2 and resides in East Earl. Optical is April's passion and she enjoys providing personalized custom services. Picking frames and lens options based on patients needs. April thrives in giving back, serving on the PA Optometric Association Board, volunteered with Mission Vision, VSP's mobile clinic and offering onsite services to retirement communities and in home nursing. Her dream has always been to open her own optical and serve the community with quality personalized eyewear.